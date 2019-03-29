Wildwood firefighters help save elderly man in cardiac arrest at Wawa

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old man is on the road to recovery thanks to the quick actions of firefighters in Cape May County.
Yesterday, several Wildwood firefighters completed a safety inspection inside the Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue.
While there, they overheard that a man had passed out in the bathroom.
The firefighters found the man in a locked stall and determined he was in cardiac arrest.
That's when two more firefighters arrived, and after two shocks from a defibrillator, the man's pulse returned and he began breathing on his own.
The 80-year-old was conscious and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
