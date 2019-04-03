Kansas woman buys out entire Payless ShoeSource store to donate to flood victims in Nebraska

HAYS, Kansas (WPVI) -- A Kansas woman went a shoe shopping spree but she wasn't looking for her own size.Addy Tritt went into a Payless in Hays, Kansas last week where shoes were on sale for a dollar a pair.Payless is closing all its U.S. stores and has multiple liquidation sales going.Tritt wanted to buy all the shoes and donate them to flood victims in Nebraska.There were 204 pairs left in the store.Tritt negotiated to get them all for one hundred dollars.