Society

Woman crashes ex's nuptials wearing wedding gown of her own

A woman in China took the words "speak now or forever hold your peace" to heart when she tried to win her ex back on his wedding day.

Video shows the emotional ex-girlfriend yelling at the groom, trying to convince him not to get married while his bride looks on.

The woman, who was dressed in her own wedding gown, even got down on her knees as wedding guests reacted in shock.

The ex-lover stormed into the wedding ceremony when the groom was about to kiss his bride.

The bride, not wanting anything to do with the drama, ended up marching out of the ceremony.

The couple is now trying to work through what happened, and the groom said he hopes to have a wedding redo soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldchinawedding crashersweddingmust see video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News