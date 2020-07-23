Society

'I have a right to my pizza': Woman who refuses to wear mask goes on tirade after she's denied service

Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Video captures an irate woman at a pizza place berating staff for refusing to serve her order because she wasn't wearing a mask.

A customer captured footage of the incident inside a Papa Murphy's restaurant in Kennewick, Washington.

"You don't need a mask," the woman says early on in the five-minute video.

The woman claimed that she has a medical disability.

"I have a right to my pizza. I have a right to get my order," she later says to the man recording the video as she confronts him. An argument between the man recording and the woman ensues.

VIDEO: Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's in North Hollywood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.



When an employee tells the maskless customer the restaurant has a right to refuse service, the woman responds by saying "No, you don't."

Video captures her continue to yell at staff.

She says she paid for her pizza online, but refused to give the workers her name.

Employees offered to hand her the pizza outside.

Eventually, the woman left, but a man she was with got out of a white pickup and continued the rant outside the restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonface maskcoronaviruspizzacaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It was just like this black cloud:' Bees swarm beachgoers in N.J.
Pregnant woman shot while sitting in car: Police
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area
Several area attractions welcome back visitors Thursday
Bullets fired into Bucks County apartment complex
AccuWeather: Still Steamy Today, Strong Storms Possible
COVID-19 blamed for more crowds, trash at Devil's Pool
Show More
Man shot in the back in Port Richmond
Action News Investigation: Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Testing
Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents at courthouse protest
Opening day amid COVID-19: Masks, empty parks, social justice
FIRST LOOK: Sofitel Philly previews safety procedures ahead of reopening
More TOP STORIES News