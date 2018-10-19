Son charged after 92-year-old mother and companion perish in fire in Browns Mills

EMBED </>More Videos

Son charged in deadly Browns Mills fire. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 19, 2018.

Charges have been levied against the man who allegedly caused a deadly fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey earlier this week.

A three-alarm fire ravaged a home in the 500 block of Willow Avenue Tuesday night, killing 92-year-old Lore Smith and her male companion, 92-year-old George Pekunis.

On Friday, Smith's son, 59-year-old Kurt Smith, stands charged with one count of arson and two counts of aggravated manslaughter.

Officials say Smith was in the garage with two friends and lit flammable material with a cigarette lighter and then was unable to put it out.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsdeadly fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Saudis confirm Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
AccuWeather: Seasonable Saturday, Chilly Sunday
Billion dollar dreams as Mega Millions climbs
Jaworski: Which NFC East team is the biggest threat to the Eagles?
Show More
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
PA Task 1 returns from Florida following Hurricane Michael
Narberth passes law restricting plastic bags and straws
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
More News