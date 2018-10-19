Charges have been levied against the man who allegedly caused a deadly fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey earlier this week.
A three-alarm fire ravaged a home in the 500 block of Willow Avenue Tuesday night, killing 92-year-old Lore Smith and her male companion, 92-year-old George Pekunis.
On Friday, Smith's son, 59-year-old Kurt Smith, stands charged with one count of arson and two counts of aggravated manslaughter.
Officials say Smith was in the garage with two friends and lit flammable material with a cigarette lighter and then was unable to put it out.
