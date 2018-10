Charges have been levied against the man who allegedly caused a deadly fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey earlier this week. three-alarm fire ravaged a home in the 500 block of Willow Avenue Tuesday night, killing 92-year-old Lore Smith and her male companion, 92-year-old George Pekunis.On Friday, Smith's son, 59-year-old Kurt Smith, stands charged with one count of arson and two counts of aggravated manslaughter.Officials say Smith was in the garage with two friends and lit flammable material with a cigarette lighter and then was unable to put it out.------