Son of Philadelphia sheriff critically wounded in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the victims in a double shooting on Friday in North Philadelphia is the son of the city's sheriff.39-year-old Jewell Williams, who shares his father's name, was shot three times on the 1600 block of West Clearfield Street around 5:30 p.m.He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.Another man, a 37-year-old, died after being shot multiple times.The name of the man who was killed has not been released.No suspects have been identified and there was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.Sheriff Jewell Williams lost his bid for re-election in May's primary.