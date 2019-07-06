Son of Philadelphia sheriff critically wounded in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the victims in a double shooting on Friday in North Philadelphia is the son of the city's sheriff.

39-year-old Jewell Williams, who shares his father's name, was shot three times on the 1600 block of West Clearfield Street around 5:30 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Another man, a 37-year-old, died after being shot multiple times.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

No suspects have been identified and there was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.

Sheriff Jewell Williams lost his bid for re-election in May's primary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiamurderphilly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
Show More
2 people hurt in head-on vehicle crash in Camden County
Burlington Co. little league team works to fund-raise after flooding
Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Abington police search for alleged driveway work scammer
More TOP STORIES News