PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the victims in a double shooting on Friday in North Philadelphia is the son of the city's sheriff.
39-year-old Jewell Williams, who shares his father's name, was shot three times on the 1600 block of West Clearfield Street around 5:30 p.m.
He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Another man, a 37-year-old, died after being shot multiple times.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
No suspects have been identified and there was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.
Sheriff Jewell Williams lost his bid for re-election in May's primary.
Son of Philadelphia sheriff critically wounded in double shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News