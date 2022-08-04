Police in New Jersey locate truck, people in video of possible abduction

Police have reportedly obtained additional surveillance video showing the man and woman together before the incident.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey have located a big rig truck and the people they were looking for after a possible abduction was caught on camera in South Brunswick Wednesday.

South Brunswick police say they responded to Route 130 near Dayton Toyota on Wednesday, after receiving a report of a woman seen yelling for help inside a white tractor-trailer cab around 2 p.m.

They say a witness said the woman was bleeding from her face and a male truck driver pulled her back into the cab as it headed to Route 130 south and then got off at the Ridge Road exit.

South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said the truck and the people seen in the video were all located in Woodbridge just after 5 p.m.

Officials said a community tip helped them find the driver and the woman. They say the woman did suffer injuries, but it's not yet clear how she got them.

Police do know that the truck driver and woman seen in the video were not strangers.

Authorities say they made significant progress in the investigation after receiving several pieces of video and tips from the community which helped police build out a timeline of events leading up to and after the incident.

The victim was described as in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel shirt.

Police said the suspect they had been looking for was driving a Volvo tractor cab and was described as a bald older white male with a white beard and a blue shirt.

Detectives recovered video Wednesday that showed the tractor-trailer cab on Route 130.

"You look at a video like this and the hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck a little bit and say, 'You know what this is something, we really gotta look into this,'" South Brunswick Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover said.

On the surface, the video is unremarkable and grainy, but a man seen running towards the tractor of a truck, alerted police to a woman, in distress.

"The woman seemed to be yelling for help, he turns and sees her trying to escape," Hoover said. "Possibly a laceration somewhere on her face that may be causing some bleeding. The woman gets yanked back into the truck and the truck takes off at a high rate of speed down 130."

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.