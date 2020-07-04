Traffic

Man in 20s struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a man in his 20s is dead after he was hit by an SUV.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Heald Street in Wilmington.

According to police, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe struck the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle did stop and was interviewed by authorities.

No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwilmingtonpedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed after collision sends vehicle off road
Philadelphia enters modified, restricted green phase
24-year-old male shot dead in the Point Breeze section: Police
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today
Show More
3 injured in fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
NE Philly home under construction destroyed by fire
Penn State student dies from COVID-19 complications
Police officer fired over social media controversy
More TOP STORIES News