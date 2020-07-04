Man in 20s struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a man in his 20s is dead after he was hit by an SUV.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Heald Street in Wilmington.According to police, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe struck the man.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the driver of the striking vehicle did stop and was interviewed by authorities.No further details have been released.