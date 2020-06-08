Vedge, South Philly Barbacoa offering exclusive weekend takeout menu

One silver lining is the James Beard nominations that serve, as Chef Rich Landau of Vedge puts it, as a "reassuring lifeline" that what they once did is still relevant.
And though the experience is much different these days, both Vedge and his fellow Best Chef Mid Atlantic nominee, Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa have turned to weekend takeout.
During the week, Chef Martinez is making meals for hospital workers, their patients, the elderly and the poor.
