Family of 5 escapes South Whitehall Township fire, dog killed

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire in the Lehigh Valley killed a dog and forced a family of five out of their home in the middle of the night.Firefighters were called out around 1 a.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Fairmount Street in South Whitehall Township.Arriving crews found flames spreading from an attached garage to the family's home.Authorities say the two adults and three children inside the home managed to escape. However, the family dog did not survive.The cause remains under investigation.