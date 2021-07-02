Family of 5 escapes South Whitehall Township fire, dog killed

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of 5 escapes Lehigh Valley fire, dog killed

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house fire in the Lehigh Valley killed a dog and forced a family of five out of their home in the middle of the night.

Firefighters were called out around 1 a.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Fairmount Street in South Whitehall Township.

Arriving crews found flames spreading from an attached garage to the family's home.

Authorities say the two adults and three children inside the home managed to escape. However, the family dog did not survive.

The cause remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south whitehall townshipfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News