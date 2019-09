EMBED >More News Videos Portion of southbound I-95 shut down after multi-car pileup: as seen on Action News Mornings, September 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of southbound I-95 in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.It happened around 7 a.m. on the highway just near Broad Street.Officials said a woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition.Traffic was diverted off of I-95 south onto Packer Avenue while officials investigated.