Travel troubles continue as Southwest Airlines operates one-third of normal schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive air travel nightmare continued Tuesday in the wake of last week's winter storm.

While many airlines had cancellations, Southwest Airlines had the most. The airline canceled 60% of flights nationwide on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware.

In a statement from Southwest released Tuesday afternoon, the airline apologized to customers and employees for the days-long ordeal that's still ongoing.

Southwest is operating about a third of its normal flights for several more days while they try to get back on track.

Chuck Baum is trying to get home to Nebraska. But he learned his southwest flight out of Philadelphia International Airport was canceled when he tried to check in.

"So we're pretty much stuck here," said Baum. "They did give us some vouchers. However, the next available flight out of here is Saturday."

About 80% of Tuesday's Southwest flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

The ticketing counter was pretty quiet, save for a few passengers who thought their flights would take off but didn't.

"I've been keeping up with my phone and looking to see if my flight was canceled but they didn't let me know or update me on anything, so I just found out when I came to try and leave," said Evelyn Campbell of Chicago.

Poor planning, bad luck, systemic challenges -- Why is Southwest really canceling flights?

An airport spokesperson says all flight issues are handled directly by the airlines, but added as other airports impacted by severe weather resume operations, things should get back on track later this week.

"We're looking better today than we were at the end of last week and over the weekend, and I think as the weather gets better it will be better at the end of the week and over the weekend," said Heather Redfern, Public Affairs Manager for Philadelphia International Airport.

The Gregg family finally made it to their destination by rebooking with another airline.

"To be honest with you the only people that seem to be canceling flights are Southwest," said John Gregg, who just arrived in Philadelphia from Tampa Bay, Fl.

"Honestly I don't want to fly again ever," Gregg said.

President Joe Biden responded Tuesday, tweeting that his administration is working with the Dept. of Transportation to hold airlines accountable.

In a response to an inquiry from Action News, a spokesperson for Southwest encouraged people to submit receipts from any canceled flights to be considered for reimbursement.