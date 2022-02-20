Police investigate break-in at abandoned school in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating reports of a break-in at an abandoned school.
They responded to the Pepper School in the 2900 block of South 84th Street around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police at the scene told Action News they were investigating a break-in at the building, but weren't yet sure if anything had been taken.
The school has not been in use by the city for some time.
