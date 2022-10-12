Corroded pipe was source of Southwest Philadelphia refinery blast, federal agency finds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal agency released its final report into the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery explosion that rocked southwest Philadelphia in June 2019.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found a corroded pipe was the source of the blast.

One of the most dangerous aspects of the incident was the release of more than 5,000 pounds of hydroflouric acid into the air.

Five people were injured in the blast.

It caused $750 million in damage, which shut down the refinery and eliminated 1,000 jobs.

As a result of the investigation, the safety board is recommending the Environmental Protection Agency strengthen safeguards surrounding the use of hydroflouric acid and improve oversight.