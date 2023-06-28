Pennsylvania officials working to control swelling population of invasive spongy moths

It is estimated that spongy moths damaged more than 850,000 acres across the commonwealth last year alone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The spongy moth, previously referred to as a gypsy moth, has spread (and been a problem) across the northeastern United States for a long time.

But officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission say the spongy moth population in central Pennsylvania has exploded over the past year or so.

And their meal of choice is oak tree leaves.

Amy Korman, an educator with the Penn State Extension says, "The caterpillars are voracious, and they just chew on their host plants, the leaves and defoliate it."

And they reproduce in big numbers.

"Each egg mass," she says, "can be several hundred to 1,000 eggs."

In response, the state has initiated a massive pesticide spray campaign in an effort to knock down the number of those invasive pests as much as possible

It's important to note, the spongy moth population in the Delaware Valley has not yet hit the threshold to warrant spraying in our area.

Erin Kinley, area master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension, says, "All areas being sprayed are forest districts in state parks, and those are primarily in the north-central part of the state."

And the good news is early indications reveal the spray campaign is beginning to work.

"I have heard from some of our contacts in Centre and Clinton counties that there is a pretty marked difference between areas that were sprayed and areas that were not sprayed," said Kinley. "So, the sprays, where they are being applied, have been very effective at protecting those areas."

The pesticide spray campaign covers hundreds of thousands of acres across the state. The pesticides they are using, we are told, are approved by the FDA.

For more information about the pesticide spray campaign, and the pesticides they are using, click here.