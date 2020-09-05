2020 Kentucky Derby: Tiz the Law is a big favorite in a race unlike any other

Here's everything you need to know about the event:
When to watch
The main event is set for 7:01 p.m. ET. Click here for more information on how to watch and live streamed events.
Big changes for 2020
The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest in Kentucky Derby history -- it will be the first time spectators will not be allowed to attend the race.
That means no iconic scene of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn before packed grandstands beneath the Twin Spires. No sea of women in big, colorful hats or men in bright suits, many sipping mint juleps with Kentucky's famous bourbon while cheering the Run For The Roses.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the 146th Derby to be pushed back to Labor Day weekend, the first time since 1945 that it won't be held on its usual May date.
Change is slow in coming to the Kentucky Derby. From being run on the first Saturday in May to the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home" since 1921, tradition rules America's most famous race.
Protests
Outside the track's main entrance on Central Avenue, the scene figures to be different, too.
The death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by police in her apartment in March, has fueled tense demonstrations for 100 consecutive days in the city. The three officers involved in her death have not been charged.
This year's favorite: Tiz the Law
Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite in 31 years with a 3-5 favorite.
Tiz the Law has already won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. A victory in the Derby would set him up for a Triple try in the Preakness on Oct. 3.
Also in his favor is that he's already proved he can handle the Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles, often the biggest question for any 3-year-old colt. Tiz the Law won the Travers by 5 1/2 lengths over the same distance at Saratoga a month ago.
Tiz the Law has won six of seven career starts -- his only loss came at Churchill Downs last year -- by staying close to the pace and making one big run at the top of the stretch.
"I'd like for us to be laying third all the way around until we get down for business," said Barclay Tagg, trainer of Tiz the Law. "You think he's gotten in trouble here, in trouble there and next thing you know he's in front. He's a pretty amazing horse."
Mark Casse, trainer of Enforceable, isn't ready to hand Tiz the Law the roses. "He still has to have a clean trip," he said.
The field has been reduced to 16 horses, smallest since 2003 when Funny Cide won. That gelding was owned by Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law. Managing partner Jack Knowlton and his co-owners will ride yellow school buses to the track, just as Sackatoga did 17 years ago.
A win by Tiz the Law would make Tagg the oldest trainer to win a Derby at age 82.
More betting odds
Honor A. P. is the 5-1 second choice. His trainer is John Shirreffs and the jockey is Mike Smith, who teamed to win the 2005 Derby with 50-1 shot Giacomo.
"The odds don't guarantee anything," Shirreffs said. "We just have to see how the race is run."
Authentic is the third choice at 8-1. He's trained by Baffert, who also saddles 15-1 shot Thousand Words. A victory by either colt would tie the white-haired trainer with Ben Jones for the most Derby victories with six.
After Tiz the Law, Honor A. P. and Authentic, the other 13 horses are listed at double-digit odds. Churchill Downs is using a new 20-horse starting gate especially for the Derby, although posts 1, 18, 19 and 20 will be left vacant after King Guillermo and Finnick the Fierce were scratched