Eagles hit the road for three straight road games

By
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to hit the road for three straight games against teams with a combined record of 10-5 in what could be a make-or-break stretch of play. A positive trip could send them into the bye with control of their own playoff destiny. But losing two or more, with the Patriots and Seahawks on the horizon following the bye, could be devastating to the team's playoff chances.Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers previews the tough set of games and what the Eagles must do to navigate this treacherous set of road contests.

