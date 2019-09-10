Philadelphia Eagles: Game-by-game predictions for 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5256957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2019 schedule.

One Philadelphia Eagles game, one accurate prediction from 6abc Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers. Who does he have winning in Week 2 and beyond? Check it out as Ducis boldly picks the winner of EVERY game on the Eagles schedule.Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? Ducis has your answers in the video above.