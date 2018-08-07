SPORTS
espn

76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Zhaire Smithsuffered a Jones fracture at a developmental camp in Las Vegas, ESPN's Ian Begley confirms.

Smith has returned to Philadelphia for further evaluation, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith suffered the injury Monday at a summer camp held annually by former NBA assistant coach Tim Grgurich. The Sixers will update Smith's status after confirming more details.

The 6-foot-4 Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick in this year's NBA draft before being traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges.
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
