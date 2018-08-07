Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Zhaire Smithsuffered a Jones fracture at a developmental camp in Las Vegas, ESPN's Ian Begley confirms.
Smith has returned to Philadelphia for further evaluation, the team announced Tuesday.
Smith suffered the injury Monday at a summer camp held annually by former NBA assistant coach Tim Grgurich. The Sixers will update Smith's status after confirming more details.
The 6-foot-4 Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick in this year's NBA draft before being traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges.
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories