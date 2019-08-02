Sports

76ers unveil Classic Edition jerseys, offer fans chance to win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are making old school look cool.

The team has unveiled their Classic Edition uniform that will be used for some games during the upcoming season.



It's a replica of the jersey the 76ers wore for half of the 1970-71 season.



"We are excited to unveil this season's Classic Edition uniform, presented by StubHub, which celebrates the city's rich history and how it has evolved over time," Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said in statement. "The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the 'Seventy Sixers' brand to be shared with our passionate fans."

Fans can enter to win the jerseys Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid wore in their photoshoots through a Sixers.com/ClassicEdition contest.



The jerseys will be available to purchase beginning Oct. 1 online at www.SixersShop.com and at in-arena stores.

In a nod to Brotherly Love, the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be wearing special themed style jerseys taking after the 76ers Classic Edition uniforms on Wednesday, August 21.

