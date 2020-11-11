Philadelphia 76ers unveil new all-black City Edition jersey

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled its 2020-21 City Edition uniform featuring all black and the iconic Boathouse Row."We love telling stories through the 76ers brand, specifically of our great city and always honoring our history," Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. "This year, we celebrate our city edition uniform by blending the old and the new specifically for the greatest fans in the world to enjoy."The jersey was designed in collaboration with Ben Simmons and an agreement of sorts with Heck.The teams says during Simmons' rookie season he requested Heck develop a black uniform. Heck agreed, saying that if Simmons were to earn 2017-2018 rookie of the year honors, he'd be included in the design process, which Simmons would later earn."Growing up in Australia, I always associated the 76ers with the black uniform that Allen Iverson wore in the early 2000s. I'm a lover of both fashion and basketball, so to combine the two and be part of the design process for the first black 76ers uniform in over a decade was amazing," Simmons said. "I'm grateful the team included me from the jump and can't wait to wear this jersey next season."The 76ers' 2020-21 City Edition uniform will be available for purchase on Thursday, Dec. 3.