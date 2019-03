EMBED >More News Videos Bryce Harper signs with Philadelphia Phillies. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on 6abc.com.

A new Bryce Harper beer is in the works less than 24 hours after news broke of a reported $330 million, 13-year blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies The beer is called "The Bryce is Right" and it's being created by Broken Goblet Brewing.The new IPA brew features passionfruit, citrus, papaya and bubblegum!Broken Goblet Brewing says the beer will be available sometime this spring at their new facility located at 2500 State Road in Bensalem.