Riley Morrison gets her 15 minutes of fame at age 9. Not wearing #Curry5 but certainly showing her stuff. Only 5 crews want this story right now. Fame is fleeting...ugh, feeting? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5lkAvCrO1Q — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 29, 2018

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

the #Curry5 shoe not just for ‘boys’ anymore. See website. Now for ‘kids’ after letter to Steph from 9-year old Riley Morrison in #Napa. Great pub for @UnderArmour . Riley talking to reporters after school. Making a difference at age 9... #abc7now pic.twitter.com/PGzAsTZh7O — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 29, 2018

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making changes to how Under Armour sells his shoes - and it's all because of a 9-year-old girl.On Thursday, Riley Morrison of Napa, California dribbled a basketball on a wet street with no hoop in sight, surrounded by news crews and cameras."I just can't believe it got to this point," she said.Riley, a point guard, went online searching for the girls' version of Under Armour Curry 5s, but the company only marketed them to boys. She took issue with that."So was there a difference between boys' and girls' shoes?" we asked.She answered, "No, I don't think so, but it was disappointed that they were not on the girls' page."Her father, Chris Morrison, was also upset."Girls are continually overlooked," he said. "And as her father, I don't want her overlooked. I want her to have the same opportunities as guys."So Riley penned a letter to the basketball star. She received a handwritten response from Curry, promising to make a change, and also to send her a pair of those shoes."I didn't think he would respond because he's such a busy man," she said.By morning, this wasn't just a shoe story anymore. Riley had gone viral. The Under Armour website markets Curry 5s differently now, to kids."We're overwhelmed," said Riley's mother, Megan Lopez.Riley adds, "It means to me that girls are strong and they can do anything they put their mind to."-----