After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?

Eagles Can Clinch Wildcard Spot if:



1️⃣ Eagles BEAT Rams

+

2️⃣ Eagles BEAT Texans

+

3️⃣ Eagles BEAT Redskins

+

4️⃣ Vikings LOSE to Lions and/or Bears

+

5️⃣ Panthers LOSE to Saints or Falcons or Saints@6abc pic.twitter.com/x1NwBfaoMW