Are sports leagues doing enough to protect players from COVID-19?

Nearly 20 players on the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the Phillies.
It's the scenario every league feared most about resuming play. Nearly 20 members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the postponement of games for four clubs, including the Phillies.

On Wednesday, we learned a Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer also tested positive.

According to a report, before Miami played in Philadelphia on Sunday, both teams were aware that four Marlins had tested positive. It begs the question why they game went on and if the MLB is doing enough to protect its players.


Ducis Rodgers looks at the situation in the MLB and how it might impact the other major sports leagues in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.

