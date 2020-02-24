As Los Angeles holds memorial, Kobe Bryant honored at Philly cheesesteak shop

Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised the husband and daughter she lost.
"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," Vanessa Bryant said. "He had to bring them home to have them."
Back here at home, fans gathered at Kobe's favorite cheesesteak spot: Larry's Steaks.
The corner booth where he used to sit is now clearly Kobe's corner.
Inside of Larry’s Steaks now. Candles lit in honor of Kobe Bryant. His memorial in Los Angeles is set to begin soon. @6abc pic.twitter.com/riv8XYdJSP— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) February 24, 2020
Grown men like Thomas Cotton were holding back tears during the ceremony.
"He was a phenomenal athlete, cerebral in nature," Cotton said.
Dozens of fans came to light candles below his pictures.
Ilyaas Ibraheem Ahmad of West Philadelphia said, "He did so much for the basketball world, as well as the African American Community. Not only was he a great athlete but a great businessman as well. He was a great father and we need all these roles in our society."