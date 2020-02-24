Sports

As Los Angeles holds memorial, Kobe Bryant honored at Philly cheesesteak shop

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends and fellow basketball legends honored Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during a Celebration of Life service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised the husband and daughter she lost.
EMBED More News Videos

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were honored with a Celebration of Life service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other," Vanessa Bryant said. "He had to bring them home to have them."

Back here at home, fans gathered at Kobe's favorite cheesesteak spot: Larry's Steaks.

The corner booth where he used to sit is now clearly Kobe's corner.



Grown men like Thomas Cotton were holding back tears during the ceremony.

"He was a phenomenal athlete, cerebral in nature," Cotton said.

Dozens of fans came to light candles below his pictures.

Ilyaas Ibraheem Ahmad of West Philadelphia said, "He did so much for the basketball world, as well as the African American Community. Not only was he a great athlete but a great businessman as well. He was a great father and we need all these roles in our society."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiakobe bryant
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
Modell's Center City location to remain open
Kobe and Gianna Bryant honored at Celebration of Life service
16-year-old boy shot in North Philly: Police
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Investigators seek surveillance video after Collingswood home invasion
Show More
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Hazim Hardeman says his community doesn't need a savior!
More TOP STORIES News