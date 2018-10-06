U.S. & WORLD

Astros fan buys beers for entire section after George Springer hits home run

There were plenty of cheers at Friday night's Houston Astros game one in the American League Division Series.

Not only did they win the game, but fan Eddie Flores predicted, correctly, that George Springer would hit a home run in the game.

He told those around him in his section that he would buy everyone a beer if Springer went deep.

The right fielder connected and pushed the Astro's to a 3-0 lead.

Flores and his new best friends broke out in cheers, and he shelled out $500 for beers.

Then Jose Altuve hit one for back-to-back home runs.

So, Flores spent another $200 on beers.

