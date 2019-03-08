Atlantic City Blackjacks is name of new Arena League team

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Atlantic City's new Arena Football League franchise is paying homage to the city's gambling history.The team will be named the Atlantic City Blackjacks.The franchise name and logo was unveiled Thursday night.Its uniforms have not yet been unveiled, but they will use the team's red and black color scheme, reflecting the two main colors of a blackjack table.Team owners have said the availability of gambling, and particularly legal sports betting, is one of the primary reasons they selected Atlantic City for an expansion franchise."Gaming and gambling are built into our game," said John Adams, president of the Arena Football League. "It's going to be even better than it was."Team and league officials have predicted the fast-paced, high-scoring indoor football games will be popular with bettors who like to see rapid-fire scoring.Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. said the city should quickly embrace the franchise."This town is in need of a team that they can wrap their arms around and say, 'This is ours.'"The indoor league will have six teams this season, which begins April 27. The Blackjacks will play their first home game in Atlantic City on May 4 in Boardwalk Hall.