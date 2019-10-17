Ben Simmons donates 600 coats to West Philly students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of students in West Philadelphia will be a lot warmer this winter thanks to a Philadelphia 76ers star.Ben Simmons donated more than 600 brand new winter coats to the surprised kids at Henry C. Lea Elementary School on Wednesday.Simmons partnered with 'Operation Warm,' a national nonprofit that provides coats for children-in-need.This was the second annual 'Coats for Kids' event.