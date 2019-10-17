Sports

Ben Simmons donates 600 coats to West Philly students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of students in West Philadelphia will be a lot warmer this winter thanks to a Philadelphia 76ers star.

Ben Simmons donated more than 600 brand new winter coats to the surprised kids at Henry C. Lea Elementary School on Wednesday.


Simmons partnered with 'Operation Warm,' a national nonprofit that provides coats for children-in-need.

This was the second annual 'Coats for Kids' event.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswest philadelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ersdonationsstudentsphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
Helicopter lifts plane out of Susquehanna River 2 weeks after crash
3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving van in Chester County
Quickly intensifying storm brings down large tree in Bustleton
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today
Show More
Youth football coach facing possible suspension for violating 'mercy rule'
Boxer Patrick Day dies four days after being knocked out
'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputies
Second family accusing officer of unlawful loitering arrest at homes 
Man gunned down on Northeast Philadelphia porch: Police
More TOP STORIES News