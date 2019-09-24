76ers star Ben Simmons surprises unsuspecting students in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons received a rousing reception when he surprised some unsuspecting students in Camden Tuesday.The star point guard showed up at Cooper's Poynt Family School as part of his Mission Tiger initiative to give middle school kids greater access to sports.To that end, Simmons showed up with some donations, including hoops and backboards, new uniforms and shoes.The most exciting part? The kids got to play alongside the NBA mentor.