Eagles banged up with opener around the corner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles kick off in 11 days and #11 is held out of practice yet again.Quarterback Carson Wentz missed his third straight day with a soft tissue lower-body injury. Wentz appears to be testing his legs and doing footwork drills on his own prior to practice.Eagles maintain they are not concerned and are just being cautious heading into the season opener against Washington with their franchise quarterback.Speaking of injuries, yet another blow to a team that seems banged up. Now, new Eagles safety Will Parks is out "multiple weeks" with a lower-body injury.Eagles LB Nate Gerry says guys have the next man up mentality.The Eagles defense, who is not expected to have Parks for the opener, will face Washington QB Dwayne Haskins.Despite zero preseason games, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes the Birds will be ready."Now we don't have pre-season games. Even though we had a lot of time to evaluate, you're still missing that, 'Okay what about the real bullets flying and how is this player going to react to that? Is he ready for that?' Those are things we're just going to have to go with practice film and instincts and experience to evaluate," said Schwartz.Gerry admits things might be "sloppy" but that's the case for everyone around the league.Coach Doug Pederson has admitted he wants the pre-snap penalties to be worked out.Eagles must cut the roster down by Saturday, September 5 by 4 p.m.-Carson Wentz-Jalen Reagor-Alshon Jeffery-Lane Johnson-Miles Sanders-Andre Dillard-Will Parks-Javon Hargrave-Vinny Curry-Avonte Maddox-Hassan Ridgeway-Brandon Brooks-Genard Avery