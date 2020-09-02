Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles banged up with opener around the corner

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles kick off in 11 days and #11 is held out of practice yet again.

Quarterback Carson Wentz missed his third straight day with a soft tissue lower-body injury. Wentz appears to be testing his legs and doing footwork drills on his own prior to practice.

Eagles maintain they are not concerned and are just being cautious heading into the season opener against Washingthttps://siteeditor.abcotvs.com/SiteEditor/index.htm#on with their franchise quarterback.

Speaking of injuries, yet another blow to a team that seems banged up. Now, new Eagles safety Will Parks is out "multiple weeks" with a lower-body injury.

Eagles LB Nate Gerry says guys have the next man up mentality.

The Eagles defense, who is not expected to have Parks for the opener, will face Washington QB Dwayne Haskins.

Despite zero preseason games, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes the Birds will be ready.

"Now we don't have pre-season games. Even though we had a lot of time to evaluate, you're still missing that, 'Okay what about the real bullets flying and how is this player going to react to that? Is he ready for that?' Those are things we're just going to have to go with practice film and instincts and experience to evaluate," said Schwartz.

Gerry admits things might be "sloppy" but that's the case for everyone around the league.

Coach Doug Pederson has admitted he wants the pre-snap penalties to be worked out.

Eagles must cut the roster down by Saturday, September 5 by 4 p.m.

Full list of Eagles injuries right now:
-Carson Wentz
-Jalen Reagor
-Alshon Jeffery
-Lane Johnson
-Miles Sanders
-Andre Dillard

-Will Parks
-Javon Hargrave
-Vinny Curry
-Avonte Maddox
-Hassan Ridgeway
-Brandon Brooks
-Genard Avery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsnflphiladelphia eagleseagles training camp
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
How concerned should fans be about the Eagles' injuries?
Source: Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor out 3-4 weeks with tear in shoulder
Eagles OL Jason Peters wants raise to move back to left tackle
Phillies, Flyers game won't be played Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms tonight; more widespread Thursday
Police: Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
Mad scramble for some families as new school year starts in Philly
Woman grabs baby, runs from scene of deadly hit-and-run
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Community health worker helps patients through pandemic
Show More
Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients
Del. gov. green lights fall sports. What happens next?
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Pandemic brings unique struggles to parents of children with special needs
More TOP STORIES News