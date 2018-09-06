PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions

Brian Westbrook gives prediction for Eagles opener during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles legend and former NFL running back Brian Westbrook stopped by 6abc Action News Mornings on Thursday to discuss the season opener.

Westbrook says he see the Birds defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night by at least three points.

"I expect a big game from Nick Foles. Some of these young guys, Corey Clement, Nelson Agholor, they have to get involved," Westbrook said.

He sees the New York Giants as the biggest competition for the Eagles in the NFC East.

"I think the Giants have a potent offense," Westbrook said.

Brian Westbrook gives thoughts on season opener during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.



Westbrook says the Eagles are going from the hunter to the hunted after winning the Super Bowl. But he says they are better football team this year, especially when Carson Wentz comes back.

"I think they've experience success. Having that Super Bowl ring brings a lot of confidence to the team" Westbrook said.

Prior to the game, Westbrook is attending the BMW Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Delaware County, where he will surprise some football fans with Eagles tickets.
