PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Brooks, Cox, Ertz named to Pro Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

3 Eagles named to Pro Bowl. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 19, 2018.

Three Philadelphia Eagles player have been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Guard Brandon Brooks, defense tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Zach Ertz would travel to Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida if the Eagles do not make it back to the Super Bowl.

Brooks and Ertz were named Pro Bowlers for the first time following the 2017 season (2018 Pro Bowl), while this year marks Cox's fourth-consecutive and fourth-overall Pro Bowl selection.

Brooks originally signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2016 and has gone on to start 44 games at right guard for Philadelphia. He is now tied with Evan Mathis and Shawn Andrews for the most Pro Bowl selections by an offensive guard in Eagles history.

Cox's four Pro Bowl nominations mark the most by a defensive tackle in Eagles history and the second-most among all Eagles defensive linemen, trailing only DE Reggie White (7).

Ertz has set the single-season team record for receptions (101), surpassing the previous mark of 90 set by Brian Westbrook in 2007.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglespro bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Nick Foles will start for Eagles, but Carson Wentz still not on IR
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
Nick Foles works magic again, leads Eagles to upset of Rams
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Hart stops 22 shots in NHL debut, Flyers top Red Wings 3-2
Rookie Carter Hart enjoys successful debut for Flyers, new coach
Flyers call up top goaltending prospect Carter Hart for first time
Andrew McCutchen acknowledges decline, but looks forward to hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park
Flyers take on Red Wings after Hakstol firing
More Sports
Top Stories
Police respond to Warminster house, students told to stay home
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Man stabbed death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Show More
Pedestrian struck by out-of-service SEPTA train
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Chilly Today
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
Kenney addresses city's opioid epidemic
More News