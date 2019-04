PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper announced Monday that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy!Harper made the announcement on Instagram, featuring two photos - one of Bryce and his wife, Kayla, under the Ben Franklin Bridge, and the other of a sonogram image on top of a little Phillies jacket.The caption of the post reads: "Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper"Baby Harper will make his debut in August 2019.