Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper walked up to the plate to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song during his first at-bat for the Phillies.



Harper drew a walk Saturday in his first spring training plate appearance.

He noted that he is still getting into form after missing the first part of spring training.

"It's gonna take me some time to get ready and get into it," Harper said. "When I'm walking, that's when I'm at my best. So take those two at-bats and get ready for Monday."

Wearing No. 3, Harper earned a loud ovation from fans at Spectrum Field.

"That's what it's all about. It was good to see the fans show out today, support us, out there for us," Harper said. "And just being around the guys and being in the dugout again and getting some dirt on my cleats -- it was a lot of fun."



The Phillies face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
