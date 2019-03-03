Bryce Harper's Phillies jersey breaking sales records

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5163360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phillies tickets sales soar after Bryce Harper announcement. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on March 1, 2019.

Bryce Harper's #3 jersey is proving to be a very popular one.According to the sports merchandise company Fanatics, Harper broke the all-time record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch for any player in any sport.Fanatics says sales of Phillies merchandise was up more than 5,000 percent vs. the same day last year.The Phillies gave Harper a 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million."I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin' boat or bus or whatever it is and hold a (World Series) trophy over my head," the six-time All-Star said Saturday after putting on his new No. 3 jersey.