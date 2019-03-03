SPORTS

Bryce Harper's Phillies jersey breaking sales records

EMBED </>More Videos

Bryce Harper joins the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Bryce Harper's #3 jersey is proving to be a very popular one.

According to the sports merchandise company Fanatics, Harper broke the all-time record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch for any player in any sport.

Fanatics says sales of Phillies merchandise was up more than 5,000 percent vs. the same day last year.

The Phillies gave Harper a 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million.

"I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin' boat or bus or whatever it is and hold a (World Series) trophy over my head," the six-time All-Star said Saturday after putting on his new No. 3 jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Phillies tickets sales soar after Bryce Harper announcement. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on March 1, 2019.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbryce harperphilliesbaseball
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Elliott stops 29 shots, Flyers beat Islanders 4-1
Harper: I want my legacy to be all about winning
Questionable plays doom 76ers late vs. Warriors
US Women's Soccer team wear jerseys to honor iconic women
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning
Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey due to snow
Snow emergencies declared across the region
Check School Closings and Delays
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
COMMUTER ALERT: Service changes due to winter storm
People throughout the Delaware Valley are prepping for snow, again
Travel restrictions in effect due to snowstorm
Philly parochial elementary and HS closed Monday
Show More
New Jersey State Police announces travel restrictions due to snow
Philly residents bracing for more snow
1-on-1 with Bryce Harper
More News