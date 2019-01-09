Excitement is building ahead of the Division Round Playoffs, and there's a lot of buzz specifically on the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints:
- NFL Playoffs 2019: 20 Bold predictions for the Divisional Round - Dan Parzych, SI.com
- Eagles-Saints: The last 5 meetings - Morning Call
- Eagles, Saints continue months of trash talking ahead of divisional-round showdown - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
- The Saints have given the Eagles plenty of bulletin board material for Sunday's rematch - Brandon Lee Gowdon, SBNation
- What's the secret to Nick Foles's magic? The play of the Eagles defense - Adam Kilgore, Washington Post
- Ex-Eagles teammate Connor Barwin explains what has fueled Nick Foles' magical run - Matt Lombardo, NJ.com
