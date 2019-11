PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz announced that he and his wife Madison are expecting their first child.The post which was published on Wentz's Instagram on Thanksgiving says "So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!"It depicts the couple's three dogs in various poses with baby items, as well as pictures of the couple holding a onesie and a balloon.There is no word as to when the baby is expected to arrive.Congratulations Carson and Madison!