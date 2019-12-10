Sports

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shoots at footballs in baby gender reveal video

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) -- IT'S A GIRL! Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and wife Madison announced they are expecting a baby girl in a gender reveal video posted to Instagram!

Wentz posted the announcement to Instagram Tuesday morning with the caption, "Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! Can't wait to meet you this spring!"

Wentz announced his wife's pregnancy on Thanksgiving with a post saying, "So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!"



The post showed the couple's three dogs in various poses with baby items, as well as pictures of the couple holding a onesie and a balloon.


The couple got engaged in February 2018, just two days after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and got married in July 2018.

Congratulations to the Wentz family!
