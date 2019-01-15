PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Carson Wentz will be Eagles starting QB next season

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is QB next season. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Carson Wentz is the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback.

Period.

Head Coach Doug Pederson made it clear to reporters on Tuesday afternoon that there is no quarterback controversy.

Carson Wentz is their man.


"Carson is the quarterback going forward," Pederson said during a joint press conference with executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman at the NovaCare Complex.

There is still uncertainty around the future of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who once again filled in for Wentz when he went down to an injury this season.

"In Nick's case, we would love to have everyone back throughout the roster," Pederson said.
Philadelphia Eagles return home after loss to Saints on January 14, 2019.



But Pederson told reporters, it's not just about Wentz and Foles, the reason the Eagles are successful is because of the entire team.
Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman hold press conference on January 15, 2019.


"As I've said many, many times it's not about one guy, it's about the team and we're going to do what's best for the team," Pederson said.

Though Wentz was injured in back-to-back seasons, Roseman says that has not wavered his confidence in him.

"We have a lot of confidence in Carson and his ability to be our quarterback and to be, hopefully, a 19 game starter in the season for what we're trying to do," Roseman said.

Roseman says, though, they would love to keep Foles. But they haven't gone into the discussions with him yet.


"We would love to keep him" Roseman said.

With his future in doubt, Foles had a message to Eagles fans following the Divisional Round loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"Ultimately, I just want to say how grateful I am for everything they've done, every moment in the Linc. Just continue to support the Eagles. There's a bright future here with this team and everyone there," Foles said.



