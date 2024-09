5-year-old dies after found face down in pond in Kennett Township, Pa.

KENNETT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old child drowned in a pond in Chester County's Kennett Township. Now, an investigation has been opened into the deadly incident.

The child went missing just before 3 p.m. on Monday in the 600 block of Chandler Mill Road.

Kennett Township Police say the child, who is on the autism spectrum, was found face down in the water on a neighbor's property later that night.

The first officer to the pond performed CPR but the child died at the hospital.