Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa host Q&A for Philadelphia Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charlie Manuel is bored and so, as a way to save his sanity, he and Phillies spring training special instructor, Larry Bowa, came up with the idea to go live on Twitter and talk baseball with Phillies fans."I look forward to when I go to the games this summer, I'll see some of the people that ask me the questions and talk to them. It gives me something to do at times and keeps m mind on the games," Charlie tells Action News.With his wife Missy manning the camera, Charlie and Larry fielded any and all questions for about 20 minutes with thousands of viewers watching.Of course the biggest question of all: when will baseball be back here at Citizen's Bank Park?The skipper doesn't have a crystal ball, but knows that when it is, the Phillies will be fun to watch."Hang in there because we are gonna have baseball this summer and it's gonna be great and all you Phillies fans are gonna enjoy, it's gonna be very quality," said Manuel.