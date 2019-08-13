Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach

Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach John Mallee watches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel will replace John Mallee as hitting coach.The team made the announcement Tuesday morning.They said Malle was relieved of his duties.The 75-year-old Manuel, who currently works as senior advisor to the general manager, will assume the position for the remainder of the 2019 season.As manager, Manuel led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series Championship.He served as hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 1988-89 and 1994-99.From 1994-99, his second tour as hitting coach, Cleveland led the American League in runs three times (1994-95, 1999), led the league in home runs twice (1994-95) and set a franchise record by hitting 220 homers in 1997.