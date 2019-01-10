NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --As some Eagles fans get ready to descend on the Big Easy ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, we've been searching for ways they can enjoy the comforts of home while on the road.
Surprisingly, cheesesteaks do exist in New Orleans. But the big question is do they measure up?
6abc's Christie Ileto surveys Liberty Cheesesteaks to see if the 'Philly grown, NOLA home' sandwiches live up to their namesake.
