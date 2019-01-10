EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5050014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc's Christie Ileto samples New Orleans cheesesteaks as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 10, 2019

As some Eagles fans get ready to descend on the Big Easy ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, we've been searching for ways they can enjoy the comforts of home while on the road.Surprisingly, cheesesteaks do exist in New Orleans. But the big question is do they measure up?6abc's Christie Ileto surveys Liberty Cheesesteaks to see if the 'Philly grown, NOLA home' sandwiches live up to their namesake.