PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Cheesesteak vs. po'boy: the great sandwich debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Cheesesteaks vs. po' boys in New Orleans: Christie Ileto reports from New Orleans on Action News at 6 p.m., January 10, 2019

By
NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
As some Eagles fans get ready to descend on the Big Easy ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, we've been searching for ways they can enjoy the comforts of home while on the road.

Surprisingly, cheesesteaks do exist in New Orleans. But the big question is do they measure up?

6abc's Christie Ileto surveys Liberty Cheesesteaks to see if the 'Philly grown, NOLA home' sandwiches live up to their namesake.

EMBED More News Videos

6abc's Christie Ileto samples New Orleans cheesesteaks as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 10, 2019



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew Orleans Saints
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Transplanted Eagles fan tours NOLA hot spots
Nick Foles: Week 11 loss 'helped us become the team we are today'
South Philly cleaners keep Eagles looking sharp
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
76ers focus on defense as Hawks visit
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Parx Casino starts taking sports bets Thursday
Beal scores 14 straight points, Wizards beat 76ers 123-106
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park
Student stabbed by another student at Barry Elementary
School community seeks solutions after recent suicides
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
Hupperterz's roommate testifies he slept through alleged murder
5 crew members taken to hospital after Philly to Ft. Lauderdale flight
AccuWeather: Continued Cold, Light Snow This Weekend
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Show More
Police: Men sought in armed robbery in North Philly
Police release new video in Germantown homicide
Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Trump threatens to declare nat'l emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall
More News