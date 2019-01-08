And the company is even offering a prize.
"A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You're gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude's athleticism? GET REAL," Goose Island tweeted.
THREAD— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
*deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game. 1/5
A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
The Chicago brewer says they are building their very own field goal post outside their taproom.
Goose Island says it will be up this weekend during normal taproom hours. Anyone who is able to make a 43-yarder will win free beer for a year, the company says.
So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
Also, IT WAS TIPPED. 5/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
Goose Island even tweeted a sketch of their work in progress.
We’re dead serious, we have a drawing and construction begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fOnsZihyy9— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 8, 2019
So if any Eagles fans are in Chicago - head on over to 1800 W. Fulton Street this weekend and try your luck. Just make sure Treyvon Hester is not around to block it.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps