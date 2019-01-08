SPORTS

Chicago brewer Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss

After many Chicago Bears fans blamed kicker Cody Parkey for the team's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a 43-yard field goal, Goose Island wants to see if they

CHICAGO --
A Chicago brewer is challenging Bears fans who are blaming kicker Cody Parkey for the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to see if they can make a 43-yard field goal themselves.

And the company is even offering a prize.
Gritty pokes fun at Cody Parkey. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.



"A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You're gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude's athleticism? GET REAL," Goose Island tweeted.


The Chicago brewer says they are building their very own field goal post outside their taproom.

Goose Island says it will be up this weekend during normal taproom hours. Anyone who is able to make a 43-yarder will win free beer for a year, the company says.



Goose Island even tweeted a sketch of their work in progress.


So if any Eagles fans are in Chicago - head on over to 1800 W. Fulton Street this weekend and try your luck. Just make sure Treyvon Hester is not around to block it.

