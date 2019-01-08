As it turns out, Philadelphia Eagles fans can thank Treyvon Hester.
The defensive tackle's fingers tipped the ball after Parkey kicked it to give the Eagles the 16-15 win in Sunday night's NFC Wild Card playoff.
The NFL officially changed the 43-yard miss to a block by Hester on Monday. The lineman barely got a finger on the ball, but it changed the trajectory enough that the kick hit the upright, dropped down to the crossbar and then out.
Hester himself told The Athletic that he got his hand on the ball.
The Eagles are still alive thanks to the left hand of Treyvon Hester, who tipped Cody Parkey’s final kick. pic.twitter.com/NliKZhQ2eZ— Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 7, 2019
"You can't make this up," Parkey said.
Hester's role wasn't noticed at first, but his teammates made sure to give him credit.
In response to a video posted by ESPN of Parkey getting booed as he left the field, Eagles defensive end Chris Long tweeted, "Kick was tipped."
Kick was tipped. https://t.co/sQyiQxhwqU— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 7, 2019
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott stood up for Parkey as well, adding the ball was deflected, too.
"This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped," Elliott tweeted.
This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped. #ClassAct https://t.co/Ae2kr0DYIy— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 7, 2019
Brandon Brooks, Malcolm Jenkins, and Haloti Ngata were among other players who tweeted about Hester's involvement in the big miss.
And after some sly, sleuthing Birds fans and sports reporters analyzed the video over and over again, Hester got his just due.
By Monday afternoon, the NFL had officially changed the field goal attempt from "missed" to "blocked."
Here’s, the kick. Cody Parkey, did that kick get tipped? Sure looks like it per my video... pic.twitter.com/gCjiZe6YF5— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 7, 2019
Here’s a frame-by-frame look that clearly shows the Parkey kick was tipped by Treyvon Hester (Hester confirmed to @Bo_Wulf he tipped it). pic.twitter.com/6dOXui7Yyp— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 7, 2019
Watch this video in slow-mo...Treyvon Hester comes up with a huge block off the tip of the fingers forcing the change of trajectory in the kick...wow. #CodyParkey #FLyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e3jBT3VazL— Z (@KingZouric) January 7, 2019
For further confirmation...clear as day... pic.twitter.com/vtyOmLRNoB— Z (@KingZouric) January 7, 2019
All-22 footage clearly shows Treyvon Hester got a piece of Cody Parkey’s final FG attempt vs. Eagles. pic.twitter.com/kAZdjdXug4— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) January 7, 2019
You can clearly see Hester's fingers snap back as the ball hits his hand. This kick was blocked. And yes, even just getting a finger on the ball will change the trajectory of the kick.— Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) January 7, 2019
Cody Parkey didn't lose the game - Treyvon Hester won it. #EaglesVsBears https://t.co/Zu2AoLn8UH
After making three field goals earlier in the game, Parkey sent one right between the uprights with a few feet to spare. But the Eagles called time to ice him so it didn't count.
Parkey then thought he booted a "great ball" on the next attempt.
The kick hit halfway up the upright and ricocheted off the crossbar, bringing the Bears' breakthrough season to an end.
"There's really no answer to it," Parkey said. "I thought I hit a good ball. Unfortunately, I didn't make it. I feel terrible, 100 percent take that loss on me. It is what it is. Sun is going to shine tomorrow. Life is going to go on. Unfortunately, it's going to sting for a while."
ICYMI: The reigning Super Bowl champs get by the Bears after Cody Parkey's game-winning FG attempt was tipped, hit the post AND crossbar.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2019
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vg78mX3GSj
The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.
