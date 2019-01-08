PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' Treyvon Hester tipped Cody Parkey's missed field goal, video shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4pm on January 7, 2019.

It wasn't all because of the post and the crossbar that Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed that crucial fourth quarter field goal.

As it turns out, Philadelphia Eagles fans can thank Treyvon Hester.

The defensive tackle's fingers tipped the ball after Parkey kicked it to give the Eagles the 16-15 win in Sunday night's NFC Wild Card playoff.

The NFL officially changed the 43-yard miss to a block by Hester on Monday. The lineman barely got a finger on the ball, but it changed the trajectory enough that the kick hit the upright, dropped down to the crossbar and then out.

RELATED: Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly

Hester himself told The Athletic that he got his hand on the ball.



"You can't make this up," Parkey said.

EMBED More News Videos

Bears mascot takes tumble after missed field goal. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2019.



Hester's role wasn't noticed at first, but his teammates made sure to give him credit.

In response to a video posted by ESPN of Parkey getting booed as he left the field, Eagles defensive end Chris Long tweeted, "Kick was tipped."



Eagles kicker Jake Elliott stood up for Parkey as well, adding the ball was deflected, too.

"This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped," Elliott tweeted.



Brandon Brooks, Malcolm Jenkins, and Haloti Ngata were among other players who tweeted about Hester's involvement in the big miss.

And after some sly, sleuthing Birds fans and sports reporters analyzed the video over and over again, Hester got his just due.

By Monday afternoon, the NFL had officially changed the field goal attempt from "missed" to "blocked."



After making three field goals earlier in the game, Parkey sent one right between the uprights with a few feet to spare. But the Eagles called time to ice him so it didn't count.

Parkey then thought he booted a "great ball" on the next attempt.

The kick hit halfway up the upright and ricocheted off the crossbar, bringing the Bears' breakthrough season to an end.

"There's really no answer to it," Parkey said. "I thought I hit a good ball. Unfortunately, I didn't make it. I feel terrible, 100 percent take that loss on me. It is what it is. Sun is going to shine tomorrow. Life is going to go on. Unfortunately, it's going to sting for a while."


-----
The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
Local company scrambles to fill orders for custom Eagles gear
'Double-doink' billboard pops up in South Jersey
NFL changes Bears' Cody Parkey's miss to a block
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Q&A with new 76ers vice president of player development, Annelie Schmittel
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
Local company scrambles to fill orders for custom Eagles gear
'Double-doink' billboard pops up in South Jersey
More Sports
Top Stories
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near police HQ in Juniata
Check school closings and delayed openings
AccuWeather: Some Slippery Roads Early, Milder Afternoon
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Wintry mix creates slick roads for AM commute
Several injured after school bus, tractor trailer collide in Gloucester Co.
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Show More
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
More News