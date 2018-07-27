Pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is being traded again, but he will not make a triumphant return to Philadelphia.
The Texas Ranger is headed to the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Eddie Butler, minor league RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.
The #Cubs today acquired LHP Cole Hamels and a cash consideration from the Rangers for RHP Eddie Butler, minor league RHP Rollie Lacy and a player to be named. pic.twitter.com/uDJaFBAT3c— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 27, 2018
Earlier Friday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Jerry Crasnick confirmed a report by the Dallas Morning News.
Breaking: The @Cubs have acquired Cole Hamels from the Rangers for several low minor-league prospects. (via multiple reports, first reported by the Dallas Morning News) pic.twitter.com/9YuLxLhxfw— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2018
The Phillies traded the lefty to the Rangers three years ago just days after he pitched a no-hitter against the Cubs.
In fact, the Cubs remembered that game in one of their tweets announcing his arrival. "No hard feelings," the Cubs tweeted.
Welcome to Chicago, @ColeHamels!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 27, 2018
No hard feelings. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/FPnPJ4goWZ
In July 2015, the Phillies sent Hamels, along with Jake Diekman and cash considerations, to the Rangers in exchange for left-hander Matt Harrison and five minor leaguers: outfielder Nick Williams, catcher Jorge Alfaro and right-handed pitchers Jake Thompson, Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff.
Cole Hamels: "the best memories I've ever had are here" pic.twitter.com/2c73JJTr8N— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 31, 2015
"I can't thank you enough for all the support. Being able to play was anything and everything that anyone could ever ask for," Hamels said at a press conference back then.
Another member of the 2008 World Series Championship team made a return to Philadelphia this week as Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley was cheered during his final regular season appearances at Citizens Bank Park. Utley announced he will retire at the end of the season.
