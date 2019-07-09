Sports

Former Flyer Craig Berube teaching next generation in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Sporting a Stanley Cup Championship hat, Craig Berube is back in our area.

The former Flyers' player and head coach is taking part in a week-long hockey camp for kids at Bucks County Ice Sports in Warminster.

"I like coming out here and helping out as much as I can," Berube said.

Eight-year-old Riley Duncan of Huntingdon Valley calls Berube his favorite coach.

"It's pretty cool having a coach on the ice for camp that won the Stanley Cup," Duncan said. "I'm like, wow, that's great."

He has close ties to Bucks County Ice Sports. His sons used to play there.

Berube is still riding high after leading the St. Louis Blues to their first ever Stanley Cup title in June.

He did so as an interim coach who took the team from last place in January to the hockey's Holy Grail.

"It's a great feeling," Berube said. "When it first happens and you realize you win it, it's a relief because it's a battle and a grind. But a lot of enjoyment after that."

Berube will be working the camp through Friday, July 12.
