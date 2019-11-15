Darren Sproles out for rest of season

Sproles originally suffered a partial tear of the muscle during the game against the New York Jets on October 6.
According to the Eagles, Sproles went through four weeks of rehabilitation including a return to practice on October 30.
He was fully cleared after "extensive testing and participation in practice," the Eagles said.
The team said Sproles played in the November 3 game against the Chicago Bears without reporting any issues.
"When the team returned on November 11th, Darren was a full participant in Monday's practice, as well as a workout on Tuesday. Following Wednesday's practice, Darren reported the injury and was evaluated," the Eagles said.
According to the team, further testing on Thursday revealed the torn hip flexor muscle.
Sproles is a 15-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler.
