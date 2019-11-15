Philadelphia Eagles

Darren Sproles out for rest of season

Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles in action during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn right hip flexor muscle, the team announced Friday.

Sproles originally suffered a partial tear of the muscle during the game against the New York Jets on October 6.

According to the Eagles, Sproles went through four weeks of rehabilitation including a return to practice on October 30.

He was fully cleared after "extensive testing and participation in practice," the Eagles said.

The team said Sproles played in the November 3 game against the Chicago Bears without reporting any issues.

"When the team returned on November 11th, Darren was a full participant in Monday's practice, as well as a workout on Tuesday. Following Wednesday's practice, Darren reported the injury and was evaluated," the Eagles said.

According to the team, further testing on Thursday revealed the torn hip flexor muscle.

Sproles is a 15-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles' Darren Sproles has torn hip flexor muscle, out for season
Three and Out: Jaws says unleash Wentz on Patriots
Biggest Week 11 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Updates on Amari Cooper, Le'Veon Bell, more
NFL teams and players most likely to improve or decline the rest of the 2019 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Eagles set sights on playoffs with tilt vs. Patriots
Impeachment Hearing: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Student, 13, charged after classmate drank toilet water: Police
Penn women's volleyball season canceled over 'vulgar' posters
Show More
Woman shares special 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memory
Ron Jaworski helps football team after coach's murder
3 armed men break into Northeast Philly home
2 injured in Levittown crash
Philadelphia agents seized fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings
More TOP STORIES News