Darren Sproles out for rest of season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will be out for the remainder of the season due to a torn right hip flexor muscle, the team announced Friday.Sproles originally suffered a partial tear of the muscle during the game against the New York Jets on October 6.According to the Eagles, Sproles went through four weeks of rehabilitation including a return to practice on October 30.He was fully cleared after "extensive testing and participation in practice," the Eagles said.The team said Sproles played in the November 3 game against the Chicago Bears without reporting any issues."When the team returned on November 11th, Darren was a full participant in Monday's practice, as well as a workout on Tuesday. Following Wednesday's practice, Darren reported the injury and was evaluated," the Eagles said.According to the team, further testing on Thursday revealed the torn hip flexor muscle.Sproles is a 15-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler.