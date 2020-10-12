Sports

Decision on possible return of fans to Eagles games expected Tuesday

By

Fans watch the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia sports fans got the first taste of being back inside a stadium for Sunday's Philadelphia Union game and now Eagles fans will soon learn whether they'll be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field this season.

Philadelphia leaders are expected to make an announcement Tuesday on whether they will move forward with Gov. Tom Wolf's new guidelines allowing larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Roughly 2,800 fans were allowed inside Subaru Park during the Union game Sunday.

They were spaced out in small groups and only had access to half the stadium.

EMBED More News Videos

It's been almost a year since fans have been able to see the Philadelphia Union play in person. Fans will be in the stands Sunday, but things will look a lot different at Subaru Pa



Fans were required to follow dedicated walkways while moving around. They were not allowed to pay for anything with cash and had to wear a mask except when eating and drinking.

The 2,800 capacity limit falls within new state capacity limits of 15% or up to 7,500 for the largest outdoor venues in the state.

While the guidelines apply to the entire state, the decision to implement the increase is left to local leaders.

Up to 7,500 people could potentially be allowed back inside the Linc.

Philadelphia leaders said their decision will be based off the best way to keep people safe and healthy.

They're watching COVID-19 infection rates closely and are expected to announce a decision on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiacoronavirusphiladelphia eagleslincoln financial field
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. becomes first state to disqualify 'naked ballots'
AccuWeather: Rainy, Breezy and Cool Today
Protesters drive through Montgomery County with Black Lives Matter message
Pa's second lady victim of racist attack
Princeton names dorm for Black alum Hobson
Family devastated by tornado receives surprise from police
Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29
Show More
Philadelphia Union welcome back fans inside the stands
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Driver killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police investigate 2 separate incidents of gun violence in the city
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News